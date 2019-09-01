Transcript for Armed Chicago woman kills would-be robber: Police

Take a look at the surveillance video pointing at the bus stop at the corner of a 103 and Wallace center on 6:15 this morning. The victim a 25 year old woman is waiting for her bus when a nineteen year old man attempts to rob her at gun point. The woman who police tell us has a concealed carry license is armed as well. As they struggle she pulls out her gun and shoots him in the neck the suspect takes off running down the street she runs in the opposite direction. Police find him and transport him to Christ hospital where he's pronounced dead. Neighbors in this area say they're proud the victim protected herself. It is tragic that immediate debt but the lady had to do was she had to do she on the bus stop probably want to wired you know if she kept that counted as early in the morning. I'm kind of Ralph. That I guess what she be as she stuck up but that's those that know this area well say it's unfortunate someone was killed but the victim had the right to fight back. I'm glad it's concealed theory that any. Because it's so what's going on streets.

