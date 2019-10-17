Army Nurse challenges TSA agent to do pushups

Lt Col. Maggie DeSanti, 84, did pushups before her Honor Flight, which was organized by a group that brings war veterans to memorials in Washington, D.C., for free.
0:36 | 10/17/19

