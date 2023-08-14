The Art of Step: One team's journey to international champions

With deep roots in African history, "stepping" is popular among Black Greek letter organizations and HBCUs. ABC News' Justin Finch takes a look behind the curtain at one Alabama step team.

August 14, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live