Transcript for Asian Pacific American Heritage Month: Bridging generations

ABC news live honors Asian Pacific American Heritage month bridging generations come here now he's GG chain. Hi everybody and wealth comments so great to have you with us here on ABC news live you know. Some of us here at ABC news were brainstorming on how best to celebrate Asian American Pacific islander heritage month which is may. And we found ourselves asking personal questions how can we have an impact full and meaningful conversation especially during these deeply painful and traumatic times. With the rising violence against Asian Americans and all of us witnessing a clear generational divide within our community on how best to respond in unite and move forward. So we invited to a small group of dynamic Asian American women from varied backgrounds and various generations. To let it all hang out we're gonna have a candid conversations about differing and sometimes frustrating we silent news about how to fight back against hate. To everyday matters like love and family pressures and the model minority messed. But much like the conversations here happening at home more with friends issues that are waiting on our minds and on our hearts we are challenging us now to take action. Since joining me to wade through it all is first and foremost journalist and author Vivian hollow who is joining us online via London. Georgia State representative in candidate for Georgia secretary of state B Nguyen who is joining us on from a day long and well deserved vacation. Come and here in the studio we have Angeles sushi is president of the Georgia Asian Pacific American Bar Association. Fans and why you associate professor doctor Doris Chang who is also a practicing and licensed psychologist and trust me we need your. Wisdom and guidance during these times welcome to you all ladies. Well first let me begin about what's weighing heavily on all of our minds I think and how many of us have been seeing the violence. And the bias attacks against Asian Americans that are on full display and how is it. Affecting use of Indian let's start with you. I think and the Asian American can tell you what's hard about the string out as fat. I think she. And it hasn't started it didn't start with coded as a minister Donald Trump. And it's actually going on Ter a very long time came only analogy are released and it really pay attention or not the but what's really really hard right now are kind of watching this happen on weak tea on social media over and over and over again and end. It's so painful insulin traumatize does he does search is she Asian elders the in the face. Henri peaks. Doris let me bring you and tell so as a psychologist the trauma of seeing these images over and over again what to. It's of that idea can we do. To take care of our psyches. It's very traumatic to see these things on repeated our brains so it's as if it's happening again and again and again it's not just an image in feels real. To us and in our bodies and so it is really important we all want to be informed citizens we all want to tune into the news and know what's going on. But it's important for us to take. You know care and notice how it's sitting in our bodies how were feeling emotionally and to understand that. It's not healthy for us to be constantly exposed to this information sit take breaks to. Be with loved ones too experienced joy and that that bolsters asked to be able to then go back out in green games and then in fight. Absolutely and I thinks that be you weren't there in Atlanta. Many Bennett outspoken on this subject and that you Wear the boots on the ground there are speaking out tell us about how it's been affecting you and how in many ways the shootings in Atlanta were galvanizing events in the Asian American community when it. That is being on the minds of needy Georgian yeah. It is at Fulton County district attorney is expected to announce whether or not she insists her deep. The and to sheeting and he crying and here is some on the street back she's not going to proceed. And in terms of treating adds that he crack and they're related to race enemy can be some consideration every race and gender are. In doing these days is a theory seems an emotional moment for all of that's. You media and Georgia and her country its dairy aren't as fat. Asian people were hurt at three Asian businesses and Harry's Aussie Asian women are net. I think so many Asian American activists in the moment we're saying that you know to complete any Asian woman in the sponsor with the sex worker is part of the sort of stereo type that we have to fight against financial eight you're a lawyer here from Atlanta. Give us a sense of sort of why it's so difficult to get hate crimes charges you know we're talking about you can do that. With the gender you can do that with was different races but in these particular cases witnesses may not. Have spoken man knocked English investigators might not have been able to have the cultural competence to to John those charges tell me about sort of the systemic problems around. I think there are those issues such you're identifying you know that that some people are not school do not well educated in terms of investigating but there's also the challenge. Hounding intend to as as a critical elements of the crime because people are not you know it's her instantly how do you express your intentions are not wearing their like I hate Asians T shirts to run around and do these crimes so it's very it's it's a challenge there's a legal challenge that I think that Asian Americans when they see what happened when they know. They were targeted I don't I don't think that there's any doubt you know they'd in the community about that regardless of whether or not it's actually charged. Interesting and yet you were talking about this idea of Asian Americans has the perpetual foreigner and you had seen a lot of online betray all for example when an Asian American colleague. Became the first Asian American judge appointed to Georgia State Supreme Court tossed a son. This so I'm assume my friend Carlo one villain she was found she was elevate this from quite liberal very excited it was coated ceremony so it was. You know that govern our and the justice coming out with her husband's. And it was you know broadcast some taste of life and some of the comments were chest. Really unbelievable he know there were comments like. During these times a Chinese woman no guns in the types of comments a lot of lights and things like that and I voted not bad about that down in the legal papers because. If it turns out just missed Millen is the fourth or fifth generation American and so I suppose the question. How many generations will it take us to become American. It if you can't become American for a five generations like what's gonna take. Absolutely and so Doris let me just ask you how many generations does it take and what is that. Miss of the perpetual foreigner that sort of unconscious bias that we've all gotten right like where you from that question. How does that play into what we're seeing right now it is so deeply embedded in our psyches as Americans. That it to be American and is to be whites. And so psychological research has shown us that as you mentioned and it's an implicit bias in our minds we see if someone with an Asian face. In in something happens and we think they're not. From here they are for and they are not truly American and so fat is playing out and being activated every time we see an Asian American. There's a way in which it creates a kind of distance are we see them is oh you are not. One of us and it's deeply damaging rated allows us to. Commit crimes in allows us to discriminate. And and feel that in some ways it's justified and it's in many ways. Weaponized that fear of the pandemic and sue Vivian let me ask you you've covered the story. Not just the Atlanta shootings but that the hate crimes in the Bay Area what. Did you see in your reporting let's send get a call Tina he talked about before about how. It's identical to treat the as a hate try and what's especially if appalled with police chief says is bad sound eat you know X as just not us. It's hard to really deeply in about it snell it's hard to really say oh this is does her sand attacks since the Asian elder because this Asian Alder ways let's each and no word you know the same suspects are targeting these businesses in China and over and over again because these businesses are. Are each in Ortiz business orders are Asian and it feels heartbeat. It feels solid targeted and you know in to help pay if anybody whiz. You know I asked as Asians we need believe you can meet. Between now there's an underlying bitter races and in that here we know there is. We can't really. Quaint Alex insanely yes this is she related business anti Asian race where we can't stay at spring and it's so hard. Absolutely there's so much to unpacked and what you just said but we have to get to a quick commercial break so let's do that and when we return. Let's look at the generational split on confronting. Racism and that conversation lonely can.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.