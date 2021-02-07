Athletes break record for rowing from San Francisco to Hawaii

RECORD ROWERS: A four-man team set a new world record by rowing between San Francisco and Hawaii in 30 days.
1:28 | 07/02/21

Video Transcript
Transcript for Athletes break record for rowing from San Francisco to Hawaii
Sleep deprived now expect the I. Got stores everywhere struck fractured ribs. Everyone's got nearly injuries and just getting worse and worse and worse. Your basic all the on your body and all on its. Last meat is really about bush and. No matter. You know.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

