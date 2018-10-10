Attempted selfie gets man banned from gun range

More
The manager of a Texas gun range says two people have been banned for life after a selfie turned into a potentially deadly situation when one man pointed his firearm at the other's head.
0:56 | 10/10/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Attempted selfie gets man banned from gun range

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":58425542,"title":"Attempted selfie gets man banned from gun range","duration":"0:56","description":"The manager of a Texas gun range says two people have been banned for life after a selfie turned into a potentially deadly situation when one man pointed his firearm at the other's head.","url":"/US/video/attempted-selfie-man-banned-gun-range-58425542","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.