Attorney Dan Herbert: ‘Today was a very good day for the prosecution’

More
Criminal defense attorney Dan Herbert details how the day’s witnesses helped the prosecution’s case against Derek Chauvin and analyzes the strength of possible arguments for the defense.
3:45 | 04/07/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Attorney Dan Herbert: ‘Today was a very good day for the prosecution’

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:45","description":"Criminal defense attorney Dan Herbert details how the day’s witnesses helped the prosecution’s case against Derek Chauvin and analyzes the strength of possible arguments for the defense.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"76909663","title":"Attorney Dan Herbert: ‘Today was a very good day for the prosecution’","url":"/US/video/attorney-dan-herbert-today-good-day-prosecution-76909663"}