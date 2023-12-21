Aunt of rescued kidnapped girl: Retelling story is ‘really traumatizing’

In an ABC News exclusive, Erielle Reshef speaks to the aunt of a young girl who was abducted during a camping trip and found days later about the lasting impact of the ordeal on the family.

December 21, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live