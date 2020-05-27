Australian zoo welcomes 1st koala joey since destructive wildfires

More
The Australian Reptile Park greeted Ash, the first koala joey born after the catastrophic bushfires that devastated the country at the end of 2019 and into early 2020.
1:38 | 05/27/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Australian zoo welcomes 1st koala joey since destructive wildfires
We'll.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:38","description":"The Australian Reptile Park greeted Ash, the first koala joey born after the catastrophic bushfires that devastated the country at the end of 2019 and into early 2020.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"70916864","title":"Australian zoo welcomes 1st koala joey since destructive wildfires","url":"/US/video/australian-zoo-welcomes-1st-koala-joey-destructive-wildfires-70916864"}