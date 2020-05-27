-
Now Playing: Curious koala explores school grounds amid COVID-19 lockdown
-
Now Playing: Bushfire-surviving baby koala helps carer clean its enclosure
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: May 27, 2020
-
Now Playing: Historic SpaceX launch postponed because of weather
-
Now Playing: Prince William and Kate jump in as guest bingo callers at nursing home
-
Now Playing: Russian barber gives over 90 haircuts in 48-hour marathon
-
Now Playing: Same-sex marriage, baby giraffe, Minneapolis protest: World in Photos, May 27
-
Now Playing: Italy’s Air Force aerobatic team flies over Milan and Turin
-
Now Playing: Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, reads famous book for COVID-19 charity
-
Now Playing: 3D wave art makes a splash in Seoul
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: May 26, 2020
-
Now Playing: NASA, Space-X teaming up for historic launch from Florida
-
Now Playing: Travelers left scrambling as US ban on Brazil nears
-
Now Playing: British man challenged to build the world’s fastest wheelbarrow
-
Now Playing: Memorial Day remembrance, SpaceX, beaches re-open; The World in Photos; May 26, 2020
-
Now Playing: Queen guitarist recovers from heart attack
-
Now Playing: World Health officials warn of 2nd peak as Brazil's cases soar
-
Now Playing: WHO suspends testing of hydroxycloroquine to treat COVID-19 patients
-
Now Playing: White House places a travel ban on Brazil due to COVID-19