-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: August 11, 2020
-
Now Playing: The woman behind ‘Aunt Jemima’
-
Now Playing: Joe Biden picks Kamala Harris as running mate
-
Now Playing: Future Phenom: What's next in women’s golf?
-
Now Playing: ‘Finding Freedom’: New book details Harry and Meghan’s royal exit
-
Now Playing: By the Numbers: Seattle police chief retires after budget cuts
-
Now Playing: Mississippi Governor: ‘Absolutely’ believe SEC football can go forward
-
Now Playing: How will Kamala Harris VP selection impact Biden campaign?
-
Now Playing: Surge in number of COVID-19 cases in children
-
Now Playing: VP Mike Pence welcoming Harris to the race
-
Now Playing: Dog dies of COVID-19 in 2nd confirmed canine-related case
-
Now Playing: Heat-fueled thunderstorm kills 2 in Midwest
-
Now Playing: Big Ten and Pac 12 postpone fall seasons
-
Now Playing: Who is Kamala Harris?
-
Now Playing: Fiona the hippo swims with her mom
-
Now Playing: Lunch lady delivers food to students at home during pandemic
-
Now Playing: Little Rock mayor addresses school reopenings, police reform
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: Putin says Russia has COVID-19 vaccine
-
Now Playing: SEC commissioner on outlook for college football