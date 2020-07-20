Transcript for Babysitter charged in death of Philadelphia 2-year-old

On July 8 at 8:30 PM a missing person report was taken at the operations room that's when he fourth police district. This report was made by mr. Martin Reese the stepfather of two year old king hill. Missouri's informed authorities mania dropped off toddler hill to a baby sitter that he identified as Gianna parts. Approximately two weeks prior to him making the report. Mr. Reese further stated that he has spoken at Seattle parks and that ms. parks had told him that she had turned the toddler over it was Mulder. Amber Hill. Who had been in the company of an unknown male who was armed with a gone. In this still placed somewhere in the area 31 in Montgomery on July 7. According to mr. Reese is Nancy and a marks for several years and parks often times assists and in caring for the top. An intensive investigation into the whereabouts of king ill was immediately initiated. By the Philadelphia police department's special victims you. All their units within the police department also became involved. As wells the Pennsylvania state police and various entities within the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Ultimately this investigation was reassigned to the police department's homicide unit. Once it became apparent that king ills babysitters. Siena parks may be directly responsible for the child's disappearance. Today the body of toddler king L has yet to be recovered. One Sunday July 19 and arrest warrant was obtained for Seattle parks. Charging her with murder and related offenses. And reference to the disappearance. And presumed death of toddler in you know. Ms. sparks was subsequently taken into custody that's wolf 45 AM this morning. Only recently clear that this investigations brought to a successful conclusion. MySpace social inclusion because we know about now that king. Hill was. Decease before. We even the police were even notified. But this fall to move if successful conclusion chiefly through. The efforts the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The man power and the resources they brought to bear on this investigation. Cannot be overstated the technology and the technological know how. Is unsurpassed by anything that we could've done it could not brought this job and Philadelphia via. We are extremely confident. That the individual that we arrested. Earlier this morning is the person is responsible for the death of king hill. Unfortunately we believe. That he is deceased at this point in time. On the last time that he was observed by witnesses there's a sighting on July 4 and inciting on July 5. He's in the land to confirm the reports that we have he was last seen alive. We don't right now have the mechanism of king hill's death we don't know the date. Of his death and we don't know the location of his death nor do we know. Where these parks disposed of his spot but we know based on the evidence that we have that he. Was in fact killed by ms. parks in this investigation began she was one of the first. Individuals that we spoke to. And nothing that she told us turned out to be truthful so I would not deem that as being cooperative. And in fact and in fact the charges reflect that because she was charged with not only tampering with the evidence but on sworn falsification to authorities. False reports to police in obstruction of justice said the defendant did everything within her power to prevent today from happen.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.