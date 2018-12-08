Baltimore officer suspended after caught on video punching man

The Baltimore Police Department quickly moved to suspend an officer after he was caught on video repeatedly punching a man on the street who refused to show his ID.
0:29 | 08/12/18

Nit tonight of Baltimore police officer has been suspended after disturbing video emerged showing him repeatedly punching a man. The video shows that man yell at the officer and slap his hand away the officers then seen punching the man tackling into the ground. Baltimore's interim police commissioner said he was quote. Deeply disturbed by the video and that the incident is under investigation. Police have not said what led up to that incidents.

