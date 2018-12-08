Transcript for Baltimore officer suspended after caught on video punching man

Nit tonight of Baltimore police officer has been suspended after disturbing video emerged showing him repeatedly punching a man. The video shows that man yell at the officer and slap his hand away the officers then seen punching the man tackling into the ground. Baltimore's interim police commissioner said he was quote. Deeply disturbed by the video and that the incident is under investigation. Police have not said what led up to that incidents.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.