BASE jumper dies in accident at rock quarry

More
A BASE jumper's body was found by hikers Sunday morning at the Riverside rock quarry in Jurupa Valley, California.
0:15 | 11/04/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for BASE jumper dies in accident at rock quarry

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:15","description":"A BASE jumper's body was found by hikers Sunday morning at the Riverside rock quarry in Jurupa Valley, California.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"66744396","title":"BASE jumper dies in accident at rock quarry","url":"/US/video/base-jumper-dies-accident-rock-quarry-66744396"}