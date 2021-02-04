Transcript for Baseball celebrates opening day amid pandemic

You words today and brought some of normalcy. Playing ball baseball's opening day but the pandemic is of course still having an impact on the sports world we take a look by the numbers after playing the 20/20 regular season with no fans in the stands baseball returned today with ballparks and varying levels of fan attendance protocols due to the ongoing pandemic. The most relaxed than Texas Rangers pull out 100%. Seating capacity. When they host their home opener next Monday Houston Astros will allow 50%. Seating capacity most other parts wolf. Operated between twenty to 30% fan attendance to start the season. Fifteen games and been scheduled for today but the opening day battle between the Washington Nationals and New York Mets was postponed due to Kobe contact tracing protocols. The nationals have not played in front of their home fans since their 2019. World Series wins. Some ballparks works to good use during the offseason eleven Major League parks were used as mass vaccination sites serving more than 200. 25000. Americans per week getting their cope in nineteen vaccines. As her on the field one remarkable opening day feet went three pictures you were high school teammates will all be opening day starting pitchers in the major leagues today. They all played together nine years ago at LA's Harvard Westlake high school. And they'll all take the mound. For their teens on opening day.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.