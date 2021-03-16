Transcript for Battle over voting rights in legislatures around the country

Texas Republicans this week joined a growing number of state legislators around the country who are moving forward measures to restrict voting. Access in the name of what they say is election security. The two dozen bills introduced in Texas would do things like limit early voting limit and county's ability to expand voting hours make it harder. To get absentee and returned. Ballots get those ballots returned critics say this all amounts are kind of voter suppression Texas governor Greg Abbott has declared. Election security has he calls it an emergency legislative item. Doesn't matter what party urea and it doesn't matter your party affiliation. What matters is our collective effort to agree and then to achieve the goal. I'm ensuring that we promote. Integrity in the election process and that achieves our goals and instilling tossing. Confidence in elections. The joining us now to discuss. Gary Herbert from that campaign legal center and ABC news contributor Leah right Berger are so let me begin with you and this just seems to me like a solution. In search of a problem did. Probably does not exist right the Republicans have had commissions that president trump added commission have been all kinds of commissions looking for voter fraud obstruction desperate. Problems in Indian security in elections and is not out there governor says doesn't matter what party and you should be. Cut this should be a collective effort leasing. Here's good. Isn't probable Republican and I ended I'd. And is the mark. And voters. Are away to get rid in the long institute all in all reefs. Around boating restricts. The bulls this isn't about ending scene certainly not about election security coming out and be more secure auction. We and her experience in this country and all. So called election security. Interest to your singing and it can really restrict won't restrict it didn't rate. The population. Is not new. This is not a new solution her and has instead it Mary old old solution and it's a very old. And does getting more and more to win elections narrowly went just three and the best way to restrict. Restrict voting rights island east all in question. That isn't telling argument Ben and Jerry the argument we're hearing from state lawmakers are pushing these laws that people who lost confidence in the election systems are. Is that accurate haven't. No I. And I really don't really arguments to hide the loans brush your number of these bills. Absent Jean Marie what many people were utilized. And. Many states you don't even have to opens here was trying to eliminate data and actually written. In gold group. Really prove they were either ill or tabs on what that does. There's no lack of confidence in the elections there's a lack of confidence in me republicans' ability to win elections must. Call. OK it is it is that old saying facts don't care about your your feelings and then there was a feeling that Republicans say that about a lack of confidence which is is just refuted by the facts and silly we're talking about similar bills and 43 states now. What kind of impact could these measures now. What we consider is bad for the protection voting is no longer. Years ago when landmarks cream court decision. A 2006 election and subsequent 2000. Election these elections are on the way mid term election election all in that. Protection hurting. Isn't what we're seeing. Country. Is really good and a lot of arson in action old body out. Donna how you ability to restrict nibbling rights one million are. A million. Americans in this country. We may and seeing. Steely yeah. Anti democratic senate. You know letting anyone in the remarkable in any election is just how many people is to meet him in. Future to. And narrowly seen these laws coming in Iraq. In Macy and very sharp shrinking. Democratic voting based cross country and let me should be is you only need intervention. In terms including write do we need a new boarding which is being debated right now and hammers. Or do we need the legislators. Governors angels manager to be reined in introduced boating race. Including rent or more and the elation in order to combat. Well let me bring that to Jerry is is federal action really the solution here from people concerned about these laws which would push at least a dozen you don't price shrink the number of voters and in our democracy each one that looked like. Melissa Leo has appointed now disagreeing Gordon when he urging Europe very important part of the voting. Our job numbers as older. And as a result of that as many of aggression long and you just. Examined. And block. The voting rights act provision was gone down queen corn there is an effort in congress right now bill. HR 400. John Lewis voting rights ends bin. Well loud and urge against these kinds of measures. And an additional remarks he just knows grow I. I'm forty authority under the voting rights and enjoy and so on but that requires of course going to court. What you can. During more. These laws in Jordan. Guys so he's looked at this for so longer and you're our there. Are there reforms. That could be made to. Attempt to make this process that covered elections and other countries and it doesn't like the United States say is there are there reforms should that you take our need to ensure. For the elections. Are and actually how she RE RHR one hour want to run and I hope ladies and gentlemen. A lot of reforms and would no matter voter registration burns. Really important you know our country Long Beach was desperately fireman's. I'm. We don't around gerrymandered districts. In our democracy. The point where all of issues to choose their orders and the other way around HR one deals would I'm meeting. Independent nations or worsening. Honor. There are a lot of reforms and solemn actually end John Lewis mines dozens UV ER. More of this ball in the yards of clearest vision. Or want to similar. Doesn't reflect current conditions. On hand will block on voting discrimination. Orange. All right Jerry Herbert. Lire Berger thanks very much on this important issue.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.