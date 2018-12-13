Transcript for Bear attacks woman in her front yard, drags her 88 yards, officials say

Little there are reported. Just minutes before that call went over the scanners and lie coming county Melinda Le baron was attacked by a bear outside her home near Muncie. More looking into the circumstances of how that occurred why that occurred and trying to identify the particular bear that may have been involved. According to state game morning Chris crabs Le baron was outside with her dog when the bear attacked. Krebs believes the black bear dragged Le baron approximately eighty yards she was able to get away and call for help. The game commission is investigating why the bear attacked Pennsylvania rifle deer season now I'm just ended. Recently and there were your parks located in close proximity the warden set a track to capture the air and we'll euthanize it once caught. According to the game commission lie coming county is part of Pennsylvania's core black bear range black bears are very common in the area and there are number of black bears here game -- point out black peers don't often attack people unless there is some kind of motivation for an attack. Usually they are more of the new cents get knocked in order garbage and the border neighbor to neighbor Jim Bieber says he almost got attacked a few years ago. I think we're ever just agree up to mail. Makes you think a little bit off her pretty good good sized. The officer says the best way to prevent bears from coming around is to take away food sources outside your house take efforts to secure things like household garbage. You want to avoid bird feeding if you have bears in the area. Melinda Le baron is listed in critical condition at Geisinger medical center near Danville. Friends say her dog also needs surgery leaky cries news watch sixteen lie coming county.

