Bear cub saved after suffering burns in wildfire

More
An injured bear cub was rescued and nursed back to health after suffering burns in a California wildfire near Lake Tahoe.
0:54 | 07/31/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Bear cub saved after suffering burns in wildfire
I.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:54","description":"An injured bear cub was rescued and nursed back to health after suffering burns in a California wildfire near Lake Tahoe.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"79193028","title":"Bear cub saved after suffering burns in wildfire","url":"/US/video/bear-cub-saved-suffering-burns-wildfire-79193028"}