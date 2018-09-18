Bear shatters glass in minivan escape

The owner can be seen unlocking the door to his vehicle just before the bear decided to go through the window.
0:39 | 09/18/18

Video Transcript
Transcript for Bear shatters glass in minivan escape
A frightening scene in Asheville, North Carolina look at that a bear made this dramatic escape after being trapped in a minivan. The owner ray and to unlock the door just before the bear decided to go through the window look again. And that.

