-
Now Playing: Giant panda celebrates 13th birthday with cake, decorations
-
Now Playing: Belgium wildlife park welcomes twin baby pandas
-
Now Playing: Democrats debate, Texas heat, Yi Yi the giant panda: World in Photos, Aug. 1
-
Now Playing: Young boy attacked by a mountain lion in Colorado, wildlife officials say
-
Now Playing: Body found may be missing New York City chef
-
Now Playing: Bei Bei the panda turns 4
-
Now Playing: Southern California sniper manhunt underway
-
Now Playing: 'Hero' neighbor shoots, kills domestic violence suspect in Florida
-
Now Playing: George Takei on how his childhood imprisonment affected his activism today
-
Now Playing: Ole Miss student's suspected killer to have psych evaluation
-
Now Playing: Man attacks his own lawyer in Arizona courtroom
-
Now Playing: Superfan’s big surprise
-
Now Playing: Private jet safety concerns
-
Now Playing: Slingshot ride cable breaks seconds before aerial launch
-
Now Playing: Doctors believe teen's lung failure due to vaping
-
Now Playing: 11-year-old boy, snorkeler latest shark attack victims
-
Now Playing: Friends of murdered Ole Miss student speak out: Exclusive
-
Now Playing: New videos show students appearing to throw Nazi salutes
-
Now Playing: Hotel cook arrested with massive arsenal of weapons
-
Now Playing: Manhunt continues for sniper who shot LA deputy