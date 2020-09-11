Ben Carson tests positive for COVID-19

The HUD secretary, who attended President Trump’s campaign election night watch party at the White House, tested positive Monday morning.
0:24 | 11/09/20

Video Transcript
Transcript for Ben Carson tests positive for COVID-19
And we have some breaking news for you now housing and urban development secretary Ben Carson has tested positive for covad nineteen. In a statement Karstens chief of staff said he's in good spirits and feels fortunate to have access to therapeutics which are eating his recovery. Carson is the latest White House official to test positive for the virus. He attended an election night event at the white house with chief of staff mark meadows who tested positive last week.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

