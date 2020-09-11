Transcript for Ben Carson tests positive for COVID-19

And we have some breaking news for you now housing and urban development secretary Ben Carson has tested positive for covad nineteen. In a statement Karstens chief of staff said he's in good spirits and feels fortunate to have access to therapeutics which are eating his recovery. Carson is the latest White House official to test positive for the virus. He attended an election night event at the white house with chief of staff mark meadows who tested positive last week.

