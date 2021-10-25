Ben Crump: ‘This is not a jury of Ahmaud Arbery’s peers’

ABC News’ Linsey Davis speaks with Ben Crump, attorney for Ahmaud Arbery’s family, about the murder trial and controversial selection of 11 white jurors and just one Black juror.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live