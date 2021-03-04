Bicyclists ride through cherry blossom trees

More
The rows of cherry blossom trees provided a colorful spring experience to bicycle riders in Washington, D.C.
0:59 | 04/03/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Bicyclists ride through cherry blossom trees
I. A.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:59","description":"The rows of cherry blossom trees provided a colorful spring experience to bicycle riders in Washington, D.C.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"76856017","title":"Bicyclists ride through cherry blossom trees ","url":"/US/video/bicyclists-ride-cherry-blossom-trees-76856017"}