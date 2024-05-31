Biden addresses Trump's guilty verdict, tensions in Middle East

President Joe Biden addressed Donald Trump's guilty verdict and a plan to end the hostage crisis between Hamas and Israel. ABC News' Mary Bruce, Britt Clennett and Rachel Scott give their analysis.

May 31, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live