Transcript for Biden introduces 'Made in America' economic plan

This is an ABC news special report now reporting chief anchor George Stephanopoulos. Good afternoon coming and there are no obvious president Biden is about to hold a news conference resigning executive orders on his buy American power pandemic. Economic relief to millions of Americans who need it the most. Today were getting into work to rebuild the backbone I'm America. Manufacturing unions and middle class. Is based on a simple premise. That will reward work not wealth of this country. And the key client of ensuring the future will be made in America. I've long said that I don't accept the defeatist view that the forces of automation and globalization. Can't keep you can keep you can't keep union jobs from growing here in America we can creaky create more of them not sure of the I don't buy for 12 be. That the vitality American manufacturing is a thing of the past. American manufacturing was the arsenal democracy. You're more to and it must be part of the engine of American prosperity now. That means we're going to use taxpayers' money to rebuild America. We'll buy American products and support American jobs union jobs for example. The federal government. Every year spends approximately 600. Billion dollars in government procurement costs to keep the country going safe and secure. And there's a law this better on the books for almost a century now. To make sure that that money was spent tax prayers dollars preferred current. It's a produce stand to support American jobs and American businesses. But the previous administration. Didn't take it seriously enough federal agencies waive the buy American requirement without much pushed back at all. Big corporations and special interest have long fought for loopholes to re direct American taxpayers dollars. To foreign companies for the products are briefed him being made the result. Tens of millions American taxpayers dollars supporting foreign jobs and foreign ministers. In nineteen AT SU 2018 alone. The department spent three million dollars or Defense Department. On foreign construction contracts leaving American steel and iron out of the coal. It's not nearly 300 million Ford engines and on vehicles instead a bar in American. Vehicles and engines from American companies putting Americans to work. Under the previous administration. The federal government contract awarded directly to foreign companies one up 30%. That is going to change on our watch. Today I'm taking the first steps in my larger build back better recovery plan. That invests in America workers. Unions and businesses up and down the supply chain. I don't know the previous presidents enter office by promising to buy America. And damaged suited by American policy but here's why this is different and not the same. I'll be signing the executive order just a moment. Tightening the existing by American policies can go further. We're setting cleared directors. And clear explanations. We're going to regard to the core issue. With a centralized coordinated effort. Look today. I'm crede DA director of made in America. At the white house office of management budget. Who oversee. Are all government made in America initiative. That starts where's the stopping federal agencies from waving bye in America buy American requirements with impunity has been going. See if an agency wants issue waiver to say we're not gonna buy an American product as part of this project. We're gonna buy a farm product. They have to cover the White House and explain it to us. We're going to require that waivers be publicly post it. That is are so those are seeking a waiver to build this particular vehicle large facility and it's gonna buy the following form parts. That waiver of the request torch going to be posted. Then will work were small American manufacturers and businesses. To give him a shot to raise their hands say yeah. I can do that here my shop in my town. It's about as I've heard me say before east ever friend it was a great athletes are you gotta know how to now. He small businesses don't even know they can compete. For making the product that is attempting be waived and not be able be bought abroad. And I'm directing the Office of Management and Budget to review waivers to make sure there are only used in very limited circumstances. For example. When there's an overwhelming national security humanitarian or emergency need here in America. This as it happened before it will happen now. Here's what also know we're going to be don't have. Part of the bill back better recovery plan we'll invest hundreds abilities dollars and buying American products matures to modernize our infrastructure. And our competitive strapped to increase in a competitive world. That means millions of good paying jobs. Using American made steel and technology. To rebuild our roads our bridges our ports and to make them work climate resilient. As well as make a move a little move faster and cheaper and cleaner to transport American made goods. Across the country and around the world making this more competitive. It also agrees replenishing our stockpiles. To enhance our national security. As this pandemic is made. Cleared we can never again and being a position. We have to reliant a foreign country that doesn't share interest in order to protect our people during a national emergency. We need to make our all of protective equipment essential products and supplies. And we'll work our allies to make sure they're resilient supply changes well. Also make historic investments in research and development. Hundreds of billions of dollars to sharpen America's innovative engine markets were global leadership is up for grabs markets like battery technology. Artificial intelligence biotechnology. Cleaner energy. The federal government also owns an enormous fleet of vehicles. Which we're gonna replaced with clean electric vehicles. Made right here in America by American workers crede millions of job a million auto worker jobs. Didn't clean energy and vehicles that are net zero emissions. And together. This'll be the largest mobilization of public investment for German infrastructure and RD since world war true. Now with the executive order I'll be signing today. We'll increase buy America requirements. For the true these kinds of projects in improve the way we measure domestic content requirements for example. Right now if you manufacture vehicle for the federal government do need to show at least 50% of the components of that vehicle were made America. But because of loopholes that have been expanded over time. You can count the at least valuable possible parts as part of that 50% to say made in America. While the most valuable parts the engines to steal the glass the matter of fact are manufactured abroad. So basically. But the Betsy were batting zero for two. The contact threshold to 2% aren't high enough. And the way we measure the content doesn't account for US jobs and economic activity. British change that as well. The executive action I'm signing today will not required the companies make more of their components in America. But that the value of those components is contributing to our economy measured by things like a number of American jobs created an indoor supported. It's the same time. Will be committed to working with our trading partners to modernize international trade rules including those relating to government procurement. To make sure we can use and we can all use our taxpayer dollars or spur investment that promotes growth and resilient supply chains. And here's what else the action does. When we buy America. We'll buy from all of America that includes communities that have historically been left out of government procurement. Black brown native American small businesses and entrepreneurs big every region of the country. We will use a national network of manufacturers called the manufacturing extension partnership. That's an all fifty states and Puerto Rico tell government agency connect with new domestic suppliers across the country. This is a critical piece of building our economy back better. Including every one deal this time especially small businesses that are badly hurt he knew this economy. The executive action I'm taking it also reiterates my strong support for the Jones act and American vessels. You know and our ports especially those important. Therefore America's clean energy future and the development law sure renewable energy. I'll close this. Threes we need to do this is America can't sit in the sidelines generation to future. Our competitors aren't waiting. To ensure the future is made in America we need to win not just the jobs today but to jobs and industries of tomorrow. We know that the middle class built this country and we also know unions both the middle class so let's invest in them once again. I know we're ready despite all of the all were facing I've never been more optimistic about the future American that I am today. Given even just half a chance to the American people the American workers has never ever let the country down. Imagine we give them a full chance. That's over gonna do.

