Biden and Kishida deliver opening remarks ahead of summit

President Joe Biden met with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Wednesday ahead of an expected unveiling of more than 70 initiatives, including programs to strengthen defense ties.

April 10, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live