Biden lays out COVID-19 response plan

More
President Joe Biden signed executive actions on establishing a testing board, extending mask mandates on some forms of transportation and requiring travelers to the U.S. to test negative.
4:29 | 01/21/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Biden lays out COVID-19 response plan

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"4:29","description":"President Joe Biden signed executive actions on establishing a testing board, extending mask mandates on some forms of transportation and requiring travelers to the U.S. to test negative.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"75410667","title":"Biden lays out COVID-19 response plan","url":"/US/video/biden-lays-covid-19-response-plan-75410667"}