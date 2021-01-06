Transcript for Biden to meet Tulsa massacre survivors, lay out plans to close the wealth gap

Reload and more on this. A Maria wasn't significance. Of this trip Biden's the first sitting president to not only visit the site of the massacre but also to speak with those survivors. Right well. Fired as a president who ran on rooting out institutional racism and in part of that. Is addressing our VV sins of our nation's past saying and that's. Part of of our history which is this racial violence in this combats occurred that demolished. Black area of Tulsa. And killed countless. The area's residents and so. What we're seeing is sues him in he's going to be scoring the Ares going to be speaking with survivors and you know it's all part of that promise rights suits and to address into rebalance intent to reckon with. Our nation's past as it relates to race and so. In a medevac can be accomplished with one photo op or when speech. I'm but we're going to see him make remarks and and folks in that area are going to want to hear what he has to say the acknowledgment is important but there's lots legislative work to be done in the area. And so angry at what is expected to be in these plans that he's supposed to announce to close the racial wealth gap when we now. About what he wants to do and the response to it so far. Where will we owe you a little bit out of before he is speaking about contract and offering federal contracts to you know disadvantaged businesses presumably. Those are some minority owned businesses. Additionally you know talking about we know housing discrimination he also is going to be touting he parts of his. Bigger legislative priorities DP jobs plan the infrastructure plan. I better designed to. I sort of seat to to address some of that racial inequity are so we we're seeing some backlash from out of the proclamation that he sent out. You know already yesterday kind of outlined some of what he's been talking about today does not address reparations a lot of activists have pointed to reparations is that a message to really dressed and to rectify. The V experiences that these survivors of this area has had and that African Americans more generally have experienced through. Slavery. You know we know that the president supports HB forty which is that bill that would institute a commission to study the impact of reparations but I he has not. I'd say that he's going to be backing. Reparations or any sort of cash payments of these these victims we are also is seeing you know the president talked about things like hey you know stealing it and he's been really trying to unify its agents who are we what we can expect and his is Marx's. Cut suits it have a tough for looking message and trying to heal from our nation's past. Avery are heard deputy political director I was good to have you Avery thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.