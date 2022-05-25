Biden vows action on gun control as protesters in Uvalde demand reform

ABC News’ Diane Macedo speaks with correspondent Alex Presha about the government's response to school shootings and how partisan Republicans are impacting gun legislation discussions.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live