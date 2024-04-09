Biden welcomes Japan’s prime minister to White House

President Joe Biden and the first lady welcomed Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and wife, Yuko. Biden and Kishida are expected to discuss a range of issues, including China and climate change.

April 9, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live