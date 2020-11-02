Now Playing: Jussie Smollett indicted in Chicago

Now Playing: Video shows inside school bus that flipped in crash

Now Playing: ‘Grateful to be cleared and headed home’: Quarantine evacuee

Now Playing: Jackson State University president resigns after arrest in prostitution sting

Now Playing: Man electrocuted by downed power line after surviving car crash

Now Playing: Bill Murray fixes bad putt

Now Playing: Women sought for robbing men in Los Angeles

Now Playing: 6 children, mother killed in Mississippi house fire

Now Playing: Father of former student charged in alleged sex cult at Sarah Lawrence College

Now Playing: Angel Stadium memorial held for Altobelli family

Now Playing: Suspect on run after fatal outlet mall shooting in Orlando

Now Playing: UPS worker gets caught in conveyor belt

Now Playing: Father and CEO receives harshest sentence in college cheating scandal

Now Playing: New questions for parents of missing kids

Now Playing: Cruise ship workers speak out amid coronavirus worries

Now Playing: US charges Chinese military officers with Equifax hack

Now Playing: Strong storm on the move, threats of flooding, tornadoes

Now Playing: Candidates vie for voters in New Hampshire

Now Playing: American who contracted coronavirus on cruise ship speaks out