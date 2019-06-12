Transcript for Billy Dee Williams interview prompts discussion about gender fluidity

Guys and move on to a conversation I got lots of people on the interwebs talking last week in an interview 82 year old actor. Billy Dee Williams said. He identifies and sees himself as both masculine and imminent. Which resulted in headlines saying he was ginger flew in the thing is he has no idea what that actually means at least that's what he told undefeated Kelly Carter. The joins me now. Kelly it's really good to see you had been wanting to have this conversation. Will just start and what does that term mean and what does it mean. Four black man to exist in a space where things aren't so black and white. Our ability to 82. Eight and I'll. Wear. It. The all out. They. He has no I. Mean when you actually seen. That. He was O. 03. Celebrate. It. Kennedy. Who. Will it. There are only. It's not. Or it is really why. Use. An eighty. She her. That. Story and car there. Yes it's it's certainly important to be educated but I want to ask you do you think at his age now that he waited. Even be comfortable. Saying. He was gender fluid if in fact he was or separately if he was in fact a gay for instance do you think he would be comfortable coming out and saying something like that and his aides. Who knows beyond that we've seen enough where people. Are like you know I'm. Talk talk about. Their lot energies so you know. Well being. He was buried her EUS. And its orientation. Gender ED. In my parents actual. Even. They just. Student. Yes so Kelly's so. Billy Dee Williams he was obviously celebrated. When people thought he was it gender fluid but Dwyane Wade's sign on the other hand and his family received a lot of criticism. When they post dated. A picture from Thanksgiving showing that his son was expressing himself in being free and wearing what he wanted to Wear. Yes. Imports and he's. And I why. Are. You spears. You mean it certainly. Seems. An appropriate and just aren't high. What do you make. Does because I thought I thought it was really amazing you know you have a black fathers supporting. His black son in this way which you don't see very much because there is a lot of homophobia in communities of color. I think that they doing is an excellent. Regardless. They are. Acting act that has to be champion and that is east race. Answer CE that looks where are imminent missile. Defense and how disciplined sports. Eight its army written. Absolutely. Kelly Carter with undefeated thank you for being with us today we appreciated.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.