Bishop releases list of 71 clergy accused of abuse

More
The bishop of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, held a press conference Wednesday.
1:57 | 08/01/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Bishop releases list of 71 clergy accused of abuse

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56970256,"title":"Bishop releases list of 71 clergy accused of abuse","duration":"1:57","description":"The bishop of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, held a press conference Wednesday.","url":"/US/video/bishop-releases-list-71-clergy-accused-abuse-56970256","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.