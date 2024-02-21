Black farmer fights stigma around cotton

For many in the Black community, cotton calls back to centuries of enslavement, but ABC's senior national correspondent Steve Osunsami speaks to one Black farmer who’s trying to change that stigma.

February 21, 2024

