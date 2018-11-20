Transcript for Black Friday app scams

Holidays also come with holiday shopping of course unfortunately those also bring holiday scams. Rebecca Jarvis has a new warning for us Rebecca. He and that's right at this see you at this point you've probably been bombarded. We have emails and social media and TV commercials about all the great deals trying to entice you to shops and buy buy buy this holiday season. But a word of caution here are some of the apps and web sites that are being advertise. Are trying to steal your personal information now. Risk IQ which is that consumer site has looked into a number of these companies and number of these apps they did a search where. They put Black Friday into the search terms they got back over 4000. Apps specifically for. Black Friday but 200 plus of those companies. Were fakes they were brides and noticed brides. Ten once you start to download them. Automatically take your personal information other big problem. Over the holidays as counter fits you shop sites that you're not familiar with that you don't trust. And often times you can and that was something that is it what you intended to purchase the bottom line this holiday season. Is it it sounds too good to be true it probably is shop with retailers and web sites that you knowing trust. And remember. Even though the government is trying to crack down on counterfeit UT you have to be vigilant Diana. Then advice Rebecca Jarvis for us.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.