Transcript for How ‘Black Lives Matter’ and ‘Say Her Name' gave a voice to black trans woman

And we're back now with two leading voices in that major Supreme Court decision sweeping the nation. Writer activist and former editor of Out Magazine rock Al Willis and chased Sanjay LA CLU attorney. In the pivotal representation of the late plaintiff Amy Stephens welcome back to bouts. The so cal talk to you a little bit about pride this year which found coincided with. These nationwide. Historic demonstrations. For racial justice. Com and talk the intersection malady if you will of black clubs matter and this say her name campaign because. Often black women black trans women are left out of the conversation. Yeah I mean we can't really have a real conversation. On cry I'm without talking about the Stonewall. Riots let's let me clear Melancon uprising. Against certainly police brutality and particularly in the New York police department comments so when we think about. The waves and waves white supremacy playing all black people it and especially plaguing black trance out so well and so you have to have a well brown and conversation. About how violence on the different types of violence the market are people I friend. Samsung's you know we're not exist any thing police brutality were facing violence that well you know in terms of student math de Mayo. Islands or in term that ends my partner violence but also them. And Hillary share in the very movement that we have helped create and. Chase talked to me about. In the face of this victory. There are still legal setbacks in though within the executive branch with the top administration rolling back protections on. Trans rights where are we in in this history for trans rights. Well I think you know were at a pivotal moment an end and we are we're there for two for two key reasons and and probably many more about wanting analysts say about Ted. Dead administrative agency action which had been relentlessly anti trance from the trump administration there entire premise that there attacks on trans people had been beast on the interpretation of discrimination. Because of sacks that they advanced at the United States Supreme Court and just lost so essentially they had a house of cards came tumbling down and their efforts to discriminate against us and health care and education and shelter. Our our as as far as I'm concerned data on Iraq country after yesterday's opinion and that is gonna be critical to helping trans people survive perhaps more importantly each is organizing work the resistance -- of people like -- cal are leading to that and the day the law you know formal equality and legal norms and rights are not gonna put food on the table they're not gonna protect you at night when you're walking home not gonna ensure that you have you know Steve plays to come home to necessarily what we need our robust demands for justice at a re distributed at that make sure people are taking care of meaningfully. In the lock and held in some norms studying the lot can provide after the redress that is not enough we need more and we need to demand full justice for our communities and so that's why it was so heartening to see to 151000 people. In Brooklyn showing up for Tran blacks. But Byron tell and others and I think that's where we are eight. Now I love it continues when you ask my questions for me but I'm rush tell a simple as pick up on that notion you helped organize this giant. Protest in Brooklyn tell us about all of the array of social action that you are working on. Yeah I mean you know they're expecting that. Work it's Britain and the blacks transport and I think we're at the Spanish and so certainly it yet Mina near the leader ball movement and doubts that demonstration that we had on China. But this album and probably more are out to come out what this. Revelatory acting so a lot of and I am I remember looking outward through a friend and also one of the main organizers of the event heavily on truth. And thing. How well they are more Cecil let's ask them he thought and south side things are at such a pivotal time in his thirties. Later stranded that the bureau board knee have been fighting for about a year and how many decades and now we get relief should continue should could shall are no protection and that they fear that look comment that we have always desire. So how do you build off of on this particular legal victory just last week we saw it yet the murderers. Two trans women of color Brian Milton in Ohio and Dominic fells. In Pennsylvania. What more needs to be done to help for tax. Trans women and trans woman of color. Well I think there at. Actually happened the other main German move around public and political agitation around. I'm Arctic. Mayor and but it really talking about Latin black trans gender people are safe thing. And really it went bad different from the rest of the war you know aren't being bitter and something that we haven't really tackle the I. Writing and that so many different arms of her crack. And X com debt bait off hurt and identity and so when we're talking about. The world that we need some belt and we need one more men Campbell I have move up Angela self the embers and masculinity and then DeVon feet whose EnerNOC conformity of the threat we need a world where women and girl can be seen as strong and capable leader and all of those. All of them both that kind of art and its clean art or have Marc Anthony experience that can be heard. And chase we're out of time but I want to leave you with a last word do you have hope. I I do you have hope in the last year 72 hours. Have given me tremendous hope and I'm just humbled and honored to be alive and to be a part in the fight. Chase and run helping people still want us.

