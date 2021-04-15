Boat battered by terrifying storm off Louisiana

More
Dramatic video captured a shrimp boat caught in the same storm system that capsized a lift boat and left 12 people missing off Louisiana.
1:38 | 04/15/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Boat battered by terrifying storm off Louisiana
We've got thinner warm gulf. New York. Park. I don't know. Water. I don't.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:38","description":"Dramatic video captured a shrimp boat caught in the same storm system that capsized a lift boat and left 12 people missing off Louisiana.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"77104767","title":"Boat battered by terrifying storm off Louisiana","url":"/US/video/boat-battered-terrifying-storm-off-louisiana-77104767"}