Boat washes up on road as hurricane lashes Louisiana

More
Video shows heavy rains lashing Louisiana and a boat floating on a flooded road, as Hurricane Zeta hits the state.
0:49 | 10/29/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Boat washes up on road as hurricane lashes Louisiana
Okay. Okay.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:49","description":"Video shows heavy rains lashing Louisiana and a boat floating on a flooded road, as Hurricane Zeta hits the state.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"73903265","title":"Boat washes up on road as hurricane lashes Louisiana","url":"/US/video/boat-washes-road-hurricane-lashes-louisiana-73903265"}