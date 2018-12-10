Bodies of 11 babies found in ceiling of former funeral home

More
The Cantrell Funeral Home was ordered closed for violations.
1:11 | 10/12/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Bodies of 11 babies found in ceiling of former funeral home

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":58472207,"title":"Bodies of 11 babies found in ceiling of former funeral home","duration":"1:11","description":"The Cantrell Funeral Home was ordered closed for violations. ","url":"/US/video/bodies-11-babies-found-ceiling-funeral-home-58472207","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.