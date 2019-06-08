Transcript for 2 bodies found inside vehicle pulled from Oklahoma pond

Ronald walked outside to get fresh air this evening when they speak of like where over and this year doing our daily activities. And then all of a thud and something comes up out of water and you're like well what that won't more police were called to this business on a call the car partially submerged in the pond at the gated area that you don't know exactly what happened. When the record came in the water was straight. Two bodies were found inside the vehicle to expect someone who's reported missing. July 2018 police are not seeing if these deaths are suspicious. Meanwhile the medical Examiner's checking to see if there's any trauma these victims. Police believe the truck has been in the fourteen feet deep water for at least a year I'm really shocked.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.