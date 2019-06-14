Transcript for Body cam shows shootout that left firefighter dead

Almost a month to the day after the fatal shooting outside a valley transit. The investigation into it is over and the officers involved have been cleared of any wrong doing. What started as a routine medical call quickly escalated into a very dangerous situation. According to the adding Amy county district attorney who reviewed the findings of the investigation. This series unfold when Reuben Houston was found unresponsive. On the bus he was traveling on from Milwaukee to his home in Wausau arrived at valley transit in Appleton an HI awakening he doesn't raced back and one of the passengers believes he's having a seizure in a call is made to 911. And Appleton fire department crew on an engine driven by Mitch Lund guard was the first to arrive on scene. Followed by paramedics and an Appleton police officer. Body cam footage from Sargent Christopher b.s on the bus shows paramedics tending to Houston. Who they treated for opiate overdose by giving him two shots of narc hand the first dose was able to allow him to start breathing easier. And then the second dose they gave him. Helped him in order to be able to come conscious against Houston it was anyone to walk himself off of the box where police officers and paramedics. Try to talk you into seeking additional medical help. Who continue to refuse. And while he was cop he didn't want to work with those trying to help panel. Giving weapons no sir. It's and you pick you. It was just moments later also caught on body camp. Houston where it would have now been identified as a 380 semiautomatic weapon and fired two shots. Want heating excellent guard the others striking officer Christensen. It did when according to the investigation. Could officers seeking public. Britney Showalter and human shields continued student week's return flight from the rent. What likely happened is when Sargent B is that. And our officer Christiansen we're shooting because no way mister Houston positioned her it is likely that she got hit by one of the officers shot. With Houston wounded and the shooting over officers were able to take him into custody where he later died at a local hospital. Appleton police chief Todd Thomas commending his officers the other first responders on scene. And the community for the way they handled the situation and its aftermath. But is the actions of those first responders and how this community supported us which reaffirmed everything we already know what Appleton. I think that's what's going to be the final word in this tragedy. Because as witnesses have said the brave actions of those on the scene you save more lives that were potentially in danger. In Appleton and when the tests take action two news.

