Bomb cyclone pummels the Rockies and the Plains

A powerful blizzard pummeled the Rockies and the Plains in a bombogenesis or "bomb cyclone," bringing heavy snow, severe flooding, closing runways at airports and producing dangerous road conditions.
0:55 | 03/14/19

Transcript for Bomb cyclone pummels the Rockies and the Plains
