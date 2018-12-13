Transcript for Bomb threats demanding bitcoin funds reported across the country, authorities say

Are now those emails started appearing this morning and there worded differently but they share one theme. They threaten the reader with explosives and demand 20000 dollars is a ransom humanities are part of China's lot on the apple. Sided. Job. Well let's rare Saturday night than Broadway which is about as representative as you get when it comes to a highly trafficked very busy at all hours of the day. Intersection residential intersection across Manhattan and it's one of the areas want to. Dozens if not hundreds of areas in the tristate area that have been targeted today five. Some someone over email we can show you an example of these emails and what they look like. They've Darian ward and one of them there on the left side your screen test when he dollars as the price for your life. And the other one it says you pay me 20000. Will not detonate that these emails clearly out look very rudimentary and don't look all back credible but a lot of people have been quite unnerved understandably and have called. Police it for it to investigate. In their areas you're looking at citizen out video from a a nursing home in East New York section of Brooklyn today we also have video of an office building that was not checked out after Rick someone receive one of these emails. On exchange place in Jersey City. There have been evacuations. As a result of this as well including in at least one school that we can tell you about Bronx High School of Science up here van Cortland park. Briefly evacuated while the NYPD checked out. A similar scare there they are PD has released a statement today saying in part searches have been conducted and no devices and that's their emphasis not hours. No devices have been found. This time the department continued it appears these threats are meant to cause disruption and that is clearly what they're doing stretching. Law enforcement resources thin and it's not just in the Tri-State area this is happening clear across the country investigators of course do want people to. So call if there is any suspicious activity in their particularly concerned that. Do one of these up might cover up something that actually is credible if someone does not believe it so police are trying to law enforcement around the country right now. Trying to figure out who is the source of these emails. As they continue to scramble to try to run down all of these crafts we'll continue to follow that but for now we're live near west side Josh Rheinecker channel seven.

