Transcript for Border hearings continue over migrant detention facility crisis

Enron moving to another hearing yesterday on the ongoing. Deeply disturbing humanitarian crisis at the border just because you don't hear it every single day doesn't mean it's not happening or that it's gone away. Children are still separated from their families and unsanitary conditions leaving many children sick. Without adequate food and water sleeping on cold floor sitting 24/7 in bright lights. All conditions doctors and lawyers who have visited these facilities. Call inhumane so. I want to bring in Margaret paying she's the executive director of amnesty international. And you actually testified at this hearing yesterday. Margaret I want you to tell us what you told. Lawmakers and why we need to pay attention to this. Think some acts so we actually talked about a report which Amnesty International released last week. Impact report we highlighted the problems. The current crisis. And we played out at Christ is actually been caused credit I don't president's own policies. First the separation of families is still happening actor border despite the president's decision last June 2018. To stop formally separating. Parents and children. Over 700 families have been separated since that order last June and we're continuing dusty children taken away from their loved ones. A second issue is the information sharing agreement between the office that takes Kara. Be an accompanying children. And DHS and particulate immigration enforcement. And because there are sharing information between those agencies which did not happen prior to. And a year or two ago. Because that's happening many of the children's family members who would otherwise come forward and take that as children into their homes. Are afraid to come forward because the information has been used to identify people for deportation. And so are concerned that those policies the child administration have actually exacerbating the situation. And forced so many children to remain in. Inappropriate settings like the host and facility in Florida. Yes so you know it's been a long time since these airports first came out has anything changed to help the situation. So interestingly. There was an operational directive issued by the Office of Refugee Resettlement. Which is having custody and unaccompanied children. And missed it directive was issued in June since the directive was issued it requires. A number of categories of sponsors to no longer have to you provide fingerprint information in order to be united with their families. Because that was the order and it had created a chilling effect and discouraged many sponsors from coming forward. Now he's seen a lot of sponsors come forward to claim children and in the last month. Thousands of children have now been reunited with their families. And so there isn't change happening but it when it also highlights. It that the crisis was actually being caused by policies of the administration. Not actually by the influx. Larger and larger numbers crossing the border. Yeah and so before we go I just want to get your opinion online. Solutions for this complicated issue what he thinks should happen next. So why didn't things are getting its most important is putting a priority of reuniting children repair and links first. Rather than focusing on building these very large warehouse structures that are keeping children in detention for months. We believe that and just isn't enough funding should go to reuniting children with families which means doing a background checks. Ensuring that fat is done safely and as quickly as possible. All right Margaret hanged on executive director of Amnesty International thanks for joining us today we appreciate everything. Thanks for your time.

