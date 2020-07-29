Transcript for Boston cruise liner hit with cease and desist order

And as Iraq is but gets saved responsible evening out in Boston Harbor they tell us why are we got on. There was and it's not everybody Wear masks. You know. During state. Images on shore seem to contradict that. People couldn't help but notice how seemingly over crowded the upper deck was on board of Provincetown to exit left on Saturday evening we debunk calling. On the bulletin snap. Solicited and hasty cruises which operates the boat said it sailed it. 33% capacity he said deck areas provided 28 square feet per passenger for up to 44%. Total capacity. In a statement the manager said although they did follow regulations. We'll get this right we are committed to that effort and understand how in our current environments this photo has created such a stir. The governor said he's aware and reminded everyone. The pandemic is it's over. We talked to the city of Austin. And local board of health in Boston. Is reaching out two and conducting an investigation.

