Transcript for Boston man charged with kidnapping after missing woman found alive in his apartment

Some good news in all stand at a wood 23 year old woman who had been missing has been found safe and she's back home. ABC's whit Johnson has those details. Stephanie overwhelming relief here or Boston especially from the family of 43 year old Olivia Ambrose she is now back home after a medical valuation. After this terrifying ordeal she had just moved to Boston to work for a software company and was celebrating. On Saturday night at this bar. Tennessee's here with friends and family at some point the evening she wandered off disappeared. And police believe that she walked down here and actually. Boarded the public transportation system they know that because they were able to locate surveillance images of Olivea. Joined by two men. One of those men actually clutching her put his arm around her and walking with their police saying is as if he was guiding for a long. They were able to pick up surveillance images throughout the evening she left here about 11 o'clock at night they picked her up on surveillance around midnight a little bit after midnight. Various locations in the public transportation system around the city ultimately. Guiding her to an area called Charlestown Massachusetts are part of neighborhood in Boston they also got a cell phone paying. That put Bolivia in that general area. Still though they couldn't find her for almost three days. So eventually police release some of the surveillance images showing a man's face it wasn't two hours later they were able to find Olivia alive. Inside that man's apartment they say they he opened the door. Let the men without incident there were no weapons there and Olivia was standing next to him inside. Now the man is 38 year old Victor Pena. We have exclusive video from a Boston affiliate WC BB showing Pena in handcuffs being taken. Into custody police say he is known to law enforcement. He is now being charged with kidnapping police also say they want to talk to that other man. Who was seen on video though he's not being called a suspect at this time. As far as Olivea Ambrose is concerned police say she appeared to be in good health although they can't speak to her state of mind they still need to interview her they have a lot of questions. But what actually happened. During those three days that she was gone what happened. Inside that apartment they still don't know they see that Kenya could face other charges down the road but the good news though Bolivia's Pham Le. Re leave they spoke overnight they're thanking the community for all of the efforts the prayers they were thanking police for. What they did bring in a suspect in a custody and ultimately. Bringing Olivea home alive. And say now Pena. As I mentioned facing at least kidnapping charges could be more charges on the road he's expected to make his first court appearance arraigned in court later today. Stephanie. Wit thank you what an amazing rescue thank goodness for those surveillance cameras.

