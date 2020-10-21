Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}
{"duration":"0:33","description":"Boston's Franklin Park Zoo is celebrating the birth of its first baby gorilla. Caretakers say the baby male gorilla and 39-year-old mom Kiki are doing well and have already started bonding.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"73737459","title":"Boston zoo welcomes its 1st baby gorilla","url":"/US/video/boston-zoo-welcomes-1st-baby-gorilla-73737459"}