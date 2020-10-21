Boston zoo welcomes its 1st baby gorilla

Boston's Franklin Park Zoo is celebrating the birth of its first baby gorilla. Caretakers say the baby male gorilla and 39-year-old mom Kiki are doing well and have already started bonding.
0:33 | 10/21/20

