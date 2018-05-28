Transcript for Boy, 11, saves 3-year-old girl from drowning

After news leaked to him it turned into. Buying or deal Saturday. When he three year old girl was spotted floating in the water. Water. At all eleven year old average smelling suite through. He might be playing Iggy. The quickly realized he needed to get help from his mom and start counting the brits don't back in along with others from the beast. They are word bill lifeguards on duty. We get her to shore. Some nurses that we know CPR and they do that and and I heard someone say we have a Paulson. Some and I'll save it she's breathing on her own she was coughing and. See she was breathing by the time first responders gut to Tony Schmidt regional park. The girl was taken to regions hospital and will be okay. I feel like it was a miracle because. But time he told me and I reacted other people reacted she was face down enough water for so long hands and not not struggling cell. Yeah I'd it was amazing they were at their virus so thankful. But milling says it's a wake up call knowing what could have happened if there hadn't been any 13 did CPR on that feeds. I. And as beach season gets under way. Realize that the use that water is then recognizes the danger is much fun is that.

