Transcript for Boy makes big donation after $15,000 win at fair

A seventh grader in Ohio is winning some big praise for donating 151000 dollars a year at a county fair to children in need. Diesel pepper to earn the money during a livestock auction and that he gave all of it to saint Jude children's research hospital the school posted the news on FaceBook they're calling diesel. A young man who should be an example to us so we're back with this video of the dozens of air mattresses filling the air in Denver one witness described this as. The great mattress migration. There was caused by heavy winds disrupting what was supposed to be an outdoor movie night. And people like what's been about thirty minutes trying to catch them. Great site.

