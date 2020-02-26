Transcript for Boy shot by babysitter who was playing with gun

Awful lot at TV light. I never seen anything that's going on flash lights throughout this greens points apartment complex Tuesday evening mixing you know they we hang with us CC York and other residents here stunned to find out a ten year old had been shot in the chest path angles from school we you know. And he's in the fourth grade Harris County sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the nineteen year old ons of the boy was watching over him the parents away working. At one point she found the family's gun just stating that she was gonna take pictures of him posing with the gun. Believing it was not loaded but apparently there was a round in the chamber the gun went off the boy was hit he was rushed to the hospital about. This that Spain when Gary even try to even think about taking a picture way to go win a child around. Not allow even hold in the game sheriff Gonzalez said this could have been avoided had the gun been placed in the safe storage. He wants everyone to remember that guns are not objects to play with not a gains that are totally. It shouldn't be that the taking pictures in that way especially the child's. Literally next to you it will be up to the DA's office if charges will be filed for now everyone is hoping the boy will pull through. Last place but offend me and I hope they didn't OK my gambling an ABC thirteen Eyewitness News.

