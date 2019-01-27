-
Now Playing: Insomniac Theater: 'Venom' and 'A Star is Born'
-
Now Playing: Lady Gaga surprises fans at 'A Star Is Born' screening
-
Now Playing: Anthony Ramos opens up about 'A Star is Born'
-
Now Playing: Bradley Cooper surprises fans as he jumps on stage to perform with Lady Gaga
-
Now Playing: Pro-Bowlers headed to Disney World's Hollywood Studios for a little fun
-
Now Playing: A look ahead at Hollywood's biggest night for actors
-
Now Playing: Anne Hathaway confirms there's a script for another 'Princess Diaries' movie
-
Now Playing: Super Bowl commercial sneak peek
-
Now Playing: 'Pretty Woman: The Musical' performs 'Rodeo Drive'
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: Veteran comes to Colin Powell's rescue
-
Now Playing: Roy Wood Jr isn't one of his mom's top 5 comedians
-
Now Playing: It's a dance-off with the Bella twins!
-
Now Playing: Michael and Sara welcome the Bella twins
-
Now Playing: Sara and Adam Conover ruin massages
-
Now Playing: Michael and Sara react to Weezer's 'No Scrubs'
-
Now Playing: Colin Quinn on being politically correct in comedy today
-
Now Playing: 'Pretty Woman: The Musical' cast performs 'You're Beautiful'
-
Now Playing: Insomniac Theater: 'Serenity' and 'The Kid Who Would Be King'
-
Now Playing: Beyonce posts 'twinning' photo with daughter Blue Ivy
-
Now Playing: Backstreet Boys perform 'I Want it That Way' on 'GMA'